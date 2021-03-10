Recently, the county announced that transitional kindergarten through sixth grade can resume in-person instruction with approved COVID-19 prevention plans because the county has less than 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Hemet Unified School District Board voted on the “approval of the instructional model and timeline to return to hybrid in-person instruction” at its Tuesday night meeting. The newspaper will report the outcome next week.

The proposed timeline is as follows: “Students in grades preschool to second grade will return March 29, 2021 and grades three through five will return April 12, 2021. Middle School students in sixth grade will return April 12, 2021 and grades seven and eight will return April 19, 2021. High School students in ninth grade will return April 12, 2021 and grades 10 to 12 will return April 19, 2021.”

The county reminded residents that “Schools previously open for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade education under the earlier waivers process remain in operation, as do those schools that opened for all grade levels during the county’s brief period in the state’s red tier framework, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, [the county’s public health officer said].”

The county also announced “Moderate- and high-contact sports, including soccer, football, baseball, cheer and water polo, may now resume in Riverside County as the county’s adjusted case rate is 11.3.”

Visit the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) website at https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs, to become familiar with the laws and regulations pertaining to personal protective equipment, including what is mandatory with regards to respirators, etc.

For information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares. To contact the county of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

For rental assistance, visit https://www.unitedlift.org/.

The Senate passed its version of the $1.9-trillion relief bill, sending it back to the House. As of press time, the House had not passed the bill.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

The county recently announced “For those who received a first dose at a county vaccine clinic (also called points of distribution or PODs), local health officials will reach out to residents through the contact method provided at the first appointment. At that time, the county will provide instructions for receiving the second dose conforming to the current CDC guideline on timeframes. Residents who received their first dose at [a] private provider, should contact that same provider to schedule their second dose.”

The CDC announced the second dose of the COVID-19 shot can be administered 42 days after the first dose instead of the originally recommended 21 or 28 days.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 113 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and eight of the 113 people have recovered.

As of press time on March 9, Riverside County has 291,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,912 deaths related to COVID-19 and 280,923 people have recovered. Two hundred and fifty-one individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 64 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 5.8%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 11.3.

As of press time on March 2, Riverside County had 289,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,792 deaths related to COVID-19 and 274,956 people had recovered. Three hundred and seven individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 83 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 7.6%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 16.6.

As of press time on Feb. 23, Riverside County had 287,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,664 deaths related to COVID-19 and 265,635 people had recovered. Four hundred and forty-one individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 132 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 11.0%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 28.8.

To date, 2,545,613 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.