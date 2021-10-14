Brendan Steele posted a 4-under-par 36-35-35-32 — 138 in the first two rounds of the Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA Tour in Las Vegas last week, but he missed weekend play by one stroke.

The Idyllwild native posted seven birdies against three bogeys while belting drives averaging 321 yards into three-quarters of the fairways, and he hit 80.5% of the greens in regulation. But Thursday and Friday he averaged losing a half-stroke per day against the field with the putter, which was one stroke too many.

Brendan now stands in 43rd place on the FedEx Cup points list, and he now is ranked 126th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

B is taking this week off from competition.