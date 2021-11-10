70 years ago - 1951

Building started on the new Idyllwild Motel, a 10-unit structure on Pine Crest behind La Cantina.

65 years ago - 1956

An Arabian horse show climaxed Palm Springs’ Western Week. Mary Nelson of Idyllwild was chair of the show, with Claire Woodmouse assisting.

60 years ago - 1961

The Alandale Water Company filed articles of incorporation in Sacramento to supply water service of about 900 acres in the vicinity of Stone Creek.

55 years ago - 1966

After a 34-year search, Mrs. Elbert McKissack of Mountain Center located her mother in a Cleveland suburb. McKissack had been raised by foster parents.

50 years ago - 1971

Vandals broke into the Idyllwild Elementary School, stealing a broken pair of scissors and the secretary’s apple.

45 years ago - 1976

Legal questions on some wording in the draft REMAP were requiring county counsel’s opinion. The questionable paragraph attempted to protect unconforming areas under the new plan.

40 years ago - 1981

Phil Hodges, Gordon Lee and Bill Whitener were elected to the three positions on the Idyllwid Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners. Bruce Adams was re-elected to another term as a trustee on the Hemet Unified School District board.

35 years ago - 1986

A 3.1 earthquake centered 18 miles southwest of Palm Springs and a 3.2 earthquake centered 19 miles west of Palm Springs were both felt on the Hill the same day, Nov. 3.

30 years ago - 1991

More than 800 people joined in the carnival on Halloween night. Plans were to make it bigger for the next year.

25 years ago - 1996

Idyllwild residents voted down the controversial Measure Q, a parcel fee to support a recreation center on the Hill.

20 years ago - 2001

A 5.1 earthquake centered 10 miles southeast of Anza hit just before midnight Oct. 30.

15 years ago - 2006

Chamber of Commerce 1st Vice President Geoffrey Caine announced James Campbell as the new director of Town Hall Recreation. Campbell was unanimously chosen from a pool of applicants to replace Bob Lewis who had recently accepted a position with Riverside County.

10 years ago - 2011

Marge Muir, one of Idyllwild’s most iconic and esteemed residents, who had lived on the Hill for 53 years, and been involved as a volunteer in more boards and service organizations than most can remember, turned 80 years young on Sunday, Nov. 13.

5 years ago - 2016

American Legion Post 800 had raised $14,424 toward the $20,000 needed for a new roof.

1 year ago - 2020

The Town Crier contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department media information bureau after learning that another woman had gone missing.