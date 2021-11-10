Brendan Steele had an up-and-down time at the WWT Championship at Mayakoba. He fired under-par golf, posting a 5-under-par 70-67-68-74 — 279, but finished only one shot ahead of his good friend Keegan Bradley, who was last among weekend competitors.

Details of play are not available from Mayakoba, but the native Idyllwilder scored 17 birdies against 10 bogeys and a double while smashing drives averaging 298-yards that found 45% of the fairways. He hit 68% of the greens in regulation and averaged about 1.8 putts per green.

Brendan stands 15th in the official FedExCup points list for this new 2021-2022 season, and he is currently ranked 93rd on the Official World Golf Rankings, which consists of a rolling two-year points system, weighted in favor of most recent performances.

B will take this week off.