Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, June 6 to 12.

• June 6 — Public service assist, 7:31 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• June 6 — Traffic crash with no injuries, 8:34 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• June 6 — EMS call, transport person, 9:17 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 6 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 5:48 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 7 — Chemical hazard (no spill or leak), 9:55 a.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• June 8 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 3:33 p.m. Dickenson Rd.

• June 8 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:42 p.m. Morris Ranch Rd.

• June 9 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:18 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• June 9 — EMS call, provide BLS, 8:33 p.m. Apple Canyon Rd.

• June 10 — EMS call, provide first aid & check for injuries, 5:20 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 10 — EMS call, provide first aid & check for injuries 5:40 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 11 — Garbage dump or sanitary landfille fire, 12:40 a.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• June 12 — Water or steam leak, 11:24 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• June 12 — EMS call, provide BLS, 1:15 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 12 — Animal problem, refer to proper authority, 1:15 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• June 12 — Passenger vehicle fire, 4:34 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• June 12 —EMS call, provide BLS, 11:49 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, June 6 to 12.

Pine Cove

• June 6 — Traffic crash, 5:29 p.m.

• June 6 — Fire, false alarm, 9:02 p.m.

• June 7 — Traffic crash, 2:32 p.m.

• June 9 — Outside fire, 10:30 a.m.

• June 9 — Hemorrhage, 8:44 p.m.

• June 11 — Outside fire, 12:38 a.m.

• June 11 — Allergies, 1:59 p.m.

• June 11 — Vegetation fire, 3:57 p.m.

• June 11 — Cover other station, 9:03 p.m.

• June 12 — Chest pain, 12:27 a.m.

• June 12 — Fire, false alarm, 4:32 p.m.

Garner Valley

• June 6 — Unknown medical, 7:31 a.m.

• June 6 — Fire, false alarm, 9:02 p.m.

• June 7 — Sick person, 10:30 a.m.

• June 7 — Traffic crash, 2:32 p.m.

• June 8 — Abdominal pain, 7:38 p.m.

• June 9 — Traffic crash, 8:13 a.m.

• June 9 — Outside fire, 10:30 a.m.

• June 9 — Smoke check, 12:40 p.m.

• June 9 — Allergies, 1:57 p.m.

• June 9 — Traumatic injuries, 7:17 p.m.

• June 10 — Seizures, 8:25 p.m.

• June 11 — Outside fire, 12:38 a.m.

• June 11 — Vegetation fire, 10:22 a.m.

• June 11 — Vegetation fire, 3:57 p.m.

• June 11 — Assault, gun-shot wound, 11:04 p.m.

• June 12 — Chest pain, 12:27 a.m.

• June 12 — Fire, false alarm, 4:32 p.m.

Pinyon

• June 6 — Traffic crash, 5:29 p.m.

• June 6 — Sick person, 7:47 p.m.

• June 7 — Choking, 5:58 p.m.

• June 8 — Traffic crash, 3:52 p.m.

• June 10 — Fire, false alarm, 11:13 p.m.

• June 11 — Outside fire, 12:38 a.m.

• June 11 — Powerlines down, 12:27 p.m.

• June 12 — Stroke, 9:07 a.m.

• June 12 — Vegetation fire, 2:05 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, June 4 to 10.

Idyllwild

• June 4 — 911 call, 8:45 p.m. Lilac Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 4 — Noise complaint, 8:50 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• June 5 — Area check, 9:03 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 5 — Found property, 9:26 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 5 — Alarm call, 3:45 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 6 — Alarm call, 3:02 a.m. Seneca Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 6 — Open door, 12:03 p.m. Ridgeview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 7 — Follow-up, 10:29 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 7 — Public disturbance, 10:36 a.m. Dickenson Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 7 — Public disturbance, 12:15 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• June 7 — Follow-up, 4:57 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 8 — Assist other department, 9:38 a.m. Wayne Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 8 — Public disturbance, 7:25 p.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Alarm call, 7:09 p.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Emergency notification, 8:11 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Public disturbance, 9:37 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Public disturbance, 9:54 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Harassing phone calls, 9:57 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Vandalism, 11:18 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• June 10 — Alarm call, 1:04 p.m. River Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Noise complaint, 6:41 p.m. Meadow Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Illegal dumping, 7:33 p.m. Crestview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Public assist, 8:18 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Alarm call, 8:23 p.m. Upper Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Barking dog, 9:54 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Noise complaint, 10:24 p.m. address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• June 4 — Noise complaint, 12:43 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243.

• June 5 — Public assist, 5:19 p.m. Rosaline Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 5 — Noise complaint, 5:35 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• June 8 — Follow-up, 11:01 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Follow-up, 9:28 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 10 — Alarm call, 4:09 p.m. Rockmere Dr. Handled by deputy.

Garner Valley

• June 7 — Suspicious person, 11:15 a.m. Pyramid Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 8 — Alarm call, 9:52 a.m. Tunnel Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Illegal dumping, 4:13 p.m. Hop Patch Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• June 5 — Vehicle theft, 3:46 p.m. Grouse St. Report taken.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• June 4 — Suspicious person, 11:43 p.m. 50000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• June 6 — Assist other department, 7:25 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 6 — Danger to self/other, 10:43 a.m. Address undefined. Citation issued.

• June 6 — Battery, 12:50 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• June 7 — Assist other department, 2:01 p.m. Bonita Vista Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 7 — Vehicle theft, 6:33 p.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

• June 7 — Civil dispute, 8:42 p.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.

• June 8 — Alarm call, 1:30 p.m. Boarder Rd. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:12 p.m. 50000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Runaway child, 5:45 p.m. Old Mine Trl. Report taken.

• June 9 — Alarm call, 5:11 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Follow-up, 7:38 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• June 9 — Public assist, 8:02 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.