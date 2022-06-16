Candy

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats discussed boosting the spirits of the last kitten waiting to be adopted..

Phil: Banner weekend! It was a banner weekend!

Harley: You’re still here, so it wasn’t your adoption. Why so excited?

Phil: All the kittens have gone to their new homes.

Don: Not a one is left.

Harley: No kittens, but I’ve heard that there is a new cat.

Candy: (Bouncing into the room) That new cat would be me! Hi, everyone!

Phil: Wow! You know how to make an entrance. Welcome!

Candy: I’m Candy, ARF’s newest family member.

Pepper: Candy, you are very small. What’s your story?

Candy: I was a stray, sadly. ARF recognized what a great member of a family I will be and took me into their loving care. I’m very young and so very happy to be with all of you.

Whiskers: I’ve heard the ARF humans talking about you. They say you are incredibly friendly.

Candy: Oh gosh, you embarrass me. But yes, I am very friendly because I just love humans. I cannot wait to be member of a family.

Don: I saw you with a little girl the other day. You were so friendly and affectionate. The little girl liked you so much, and you were the perfect size for her!

Phil: I think she would have taken you home if she and her aunt hadn’t just adopted one of the kittens.

Don: We welcome you, Candy. You are a sweet addition to our family, and you’ll be an even sweeter addition to your forever home.

Pepper: Ha ha, Don. I get it!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.