Ann Ashby, formerly of Fern Valley and Garner Valley, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Ann was born Jan. 22, 1921, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She eventually moved to Missouri where she married Cal “Doc” Ashby, who passed away in 2018.

Ann and Cal owned the Idyllwild Animal Clinic from 1976 until their retirement in 1983. Ann and Cal raised five children, and enjoyed living and working abroad in both the West Indies and Spain. Cal was the one and only veterinarian on the island of Grenada, and Ann worked as an occupational therapist at a home for disabled children.

Ann was as likely to remember a pet’s name as she was its owner’s name, and that just demonstrated her incredible love for all creatures great and small.

She leaves behind her five children: Timothy, Marsy, Christofer, Perry and Hansel, and her nine beloved grandchildren.

If you would like to make a donation to your favorite animal charity in Ann’s name, it would be what she would have loved and appreciated. A memorial service will be held in Montana, where Ann and Cal moved to in 2004.