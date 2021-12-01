By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats discussed the benefits to adopting an adult feline.

Phil: After the hustle and bustle of last weekend’s tree lighting in town, I’m feeling in the holiday mood.

Whiskers: Perfectly understandable!

Phil: I’m so much in the mood that I’ve written lyrics to a new holiday song!

Whiskers: Oh boy. OK, let’s hear ‘em.

Don: But please don’t sing. Just recite them, OK?

Phil: OK, here goes:

Santa Buddy, just slip some cat nip under the tree for me

I’ve been an awful good cat, Santa Buddy,

So hurry into ARF tonight

Stevie: Stop! No more, please!

Phil: Sorry! There’s more!

Santa Buddy, a string, a ball, a mouse in the house will do

I’ll wait up for you dear Santa Buddy,

So hurry into ARF tonight.

Think of all the cats and dogs,

Knowing that they all just sleep like logs.

You could just sneak and leave some toys,

Bringing them lots of holiday joys.

Pepper: Hey! You’re stealing a song that’s already been written!

Phil: Maybe … but I’m not finished!

Pepper: Oh, you’re finished as far as we’re concerned.

Lulu: You know, Phil, we don’t need holiday songs. We need forever homes.

Harley: Ain’t that the truth. But we won’t get them unless we get people to come in to meet us.

Lulu: I hope the holiday spirit will take hold, and they will be compelled to pay us a visit.

Stevie: Then they will fall in love and want to take us home.

Phil: What a happy holiday season it could be!

Stevie: Now to just get them in here so we may show them our sparkling personalities.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.