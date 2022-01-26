Brendan Steele managed only a one-over-par 69-73-75 — 217 at the American Express tournament in La Quinta last week to miss playing the final day following a three-day cut after playing three different courses.

His drives, averaging 308 yards, found 59.5% of the fairways and resulted in hitting just shy of 65% of the greens in regulation — but he lost a bit over a stroke a day against the field with the putter.

The Idyllwild native now stands in 21st place on the PGA Tour’s FedExCup points list, and he now is ranked 117th on the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s not playing this week.