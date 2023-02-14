Dr. Marshall Hawkins, founder of the Idyllwild Arts Jazz Department, and Dr. Daniel Bassin, Idyllwild Arts director of orchestras, are giving a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Lowman Concert Hall in honor of Black History Month.

The concert features an 18-piece guest jazz orchestra along with jazz and classical music students, faculty and alumni.

Sunday, Feb. 19, is the second Dr. Marshall Hawkins Day. In honor of this event, Idyllwild Arts Foundation President Pamela Jordan will honor Hawkins following the concert in the hall’s lobby. Dessert and refreshments will be served.