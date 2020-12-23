The Town Crier reports on several public agencies that are covered by other media as well. But the Town Crier is the sole monitor of six public agencies on our Hill that are covered by no other media source.
Occasionally, the Town Crier has been tasked with reporting on local public agency occurrences we wish had never happened, including unfavorable grand jury reports, big-money lawsuits and deceptive administrators.
We do this because of our watchdog role to protect your tax dollars and to keep you informed as members of the voting public.
Again, please remember, you own these public agencies. Their directors, commissioners and administrators work for you.
Many thanks to all you Town Crier Members, Readers and Advertisers who are keeping a real newspaper serving your community.