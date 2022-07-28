Brendan Steele turned in rounds of 72 and 75 to post a 5-over-par 147, which missed the cut by four strokes at the 3M Open last week, which dropped him to 59th on the FedExCup points list.

Brendan plays this week in the $8.4 million Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the fourth edition of this tournament, which has poured more that $5.25 million into nonprofit organizations since 2019.

B will tee off on Thursday at 10:27 a.m. PT and on Friday at 5:02 a.m. PT, playing both days with Adam Schenk and Doug Ghim.

The tournament will be telecast on the Golf Channel, and also on CBS on the weekend. You can follow Brendan shot-for-shot in 3D with TOURCast on the pgatour.com website or with the PGA Tour cellphone app.