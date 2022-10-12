Brendan Steele will play this week in the $11 million ZOZO Championship on the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course in Chiba, Japan. Last year, the Idyllwild native fired a 10-under-par 270 in this event to tie for second place.

Brendan now stands 119th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Brendan will tee off on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m. PT and Thursday at 4:50 p.m. PT playing with Adam Schenk and Roy Hisatsune both days.

The ZOZO Championship will be telecast on the Golf Channel. You can also follow Brendan’s rounds on the PGA Tour website and app.