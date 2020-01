By Christian Chalifour

Contributed

After a hiatus this past year, the Idyllwild Small Orchestra group will start rehearsals again at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Idyllwild Center for Spiritual Living, located in the Courtyard Building, 54240 Ridgeview Dr. Rehearsals will be every Tuesday.

The group is open to all string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Please bring a music stand. For more information, contact Christian Chalifour at 951-205-4119 or desertmaestro77@gmail.com.