Skeeter

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats met the four new ARF kittens.

Bear: I heard we had some adoptions this last week.

Zeus: As did I! Lady Bug and Cricket found their forever families!

Sadie: I am so not surprised.

Skeeter: It is true. That leaves only Firefly and me.

Zeus: I imagine you and Firefly will be adopted in no time.

Bear: I think you’re correct, Zeus. We always have friendly kittens here at ARF, but this litter is very special.

Whiskers: What about the rest of us?

Sadie: Yeah! What about us! We are special, too.

Pepper: Again, Sadie, we need humans who will give us a chance.

Firefly: That’s what I have heard. And I heard that you had a long-time resident who was adopted recently.

Pepper: That would have been Mr. Gray. He was here for longer than six years.

Skeeter: Wow. That was quite a while.

Sadie: And Mr. Gray was so very sweet. Finally, someone met him and gave him a chance.

Whiskers: And Mr. Gray won him over.

Skeeter: I guess all of us cats, regardless of our ages, deserve a chance.

Firefly: When may the humans meet us, other than on the weekends?

Bear: They may meet us by appointment during the week. They just need to call ARF to arrange it.

Zeus: You know, it is also very quiet here during the week, which is good for meeting us.

Bear: So true! Everyone here is very relaxed without the busyness of the weekend.

Pepper: Then I’ll be ready to meet anyone at any time!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

