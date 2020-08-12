With extreme sadness, we share the passing of (Gladys) Adele Voell on July 25, 2020. She spoke to us with a soft voice, but if you listened closely, you would hear great words of wisdom.

Born to Maud and Roy Nicolet in Cleveland, Ohio, she spent her early years helping to raise her younger siblings.

Adele sought adventure and travel, so she joined the US Navy in search of both. While in the Navy, she found the roots for her real passion, service to others and her community.

While she left the Navy to raise a family, she continued her passion of serving by engaging in various community projects and by completing both her undergraduate and graduate degrees.

After using her passion and skills in both the business and community environments for many years, she moved to Idyllwild with her husband Ron, and continued her community service through working with Friends of the Idyllwild Library, Idyllwild Area Historical Society, the Idyllwild Community Fund, the Idyllwild HELP Center, the Idyllwild Nature Center, St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church and the P.E.O., to name a few.

She also continued her adventure with travel to various parts of the globe. She circumvented the globe more than once.

All who knew her were aware of her deep love of God, country and her family. Her son Scott and her brothers John and Jim predecease her. Adele is survived by her beloved husband and partner of 54 years Ron (Idyllwild/Hemet), sons Michael (San Diego) and Kenneth (Tucson), sisters Caryl and Alice, daughter-in-law Fotine and granddaughter Cassie.

A family-only internment service will be at St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Adele to the local P.E.O. chapter in Idyllwild, Local Loving Concern Fund, c/o Mary Zimmerman, P.O. Box 739, Idyllwild CA 92549.