Town Crier Members continue to be supportive. Each week, Members are renewing their Memberships, helping to keep us serving our Hill community.

So, because you Members are staying with us and brand-new Members keep joining, when the full California reopening eventually arrives, the Town Crier will be here — ready to advertise for our inns, restaurants, shops, service providers and our fine service organizations here on the Hill — all of them eager to let folks on and off the Hill know we’re all back in business.

And advertisers, please remember: Half of the Town Crier’s Members have their newspapers sent to them at off-Hill addresses — and they visit often!

Thanks to you all!