Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented a Stay-at-Home order for one month between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that began Saturday, Nov. 21 for all counties in the purple tier. Only “essential” workers are permitted to be out during this time. The governor moved 28 counties back to the most-restricted purple tier of the state’s tier system last week. Riverside County was already in the purple tier. This move puts the vast majority of Californians in the purple tier.

“Activities conducted during 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. are often nonessential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance,” the state wrote in a press release last week.

According to the state’s tier system, purple means the virus is widespread and that many nonessential indoor business operations are closed.

Congress still has not passed another stimulus package to assist small businesses and those who have suffered permanent job loss as we move into winter.

“California is also strengthening its face covering guidance to require individuals to wear a mask whenever outside their home with limited exceptions,” a recent press release reads. Go to https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx, to read the updated guidance.

Last week, the state added 1,872 beds at alternate care sites outside of the hospital system in anticipation of a surge in cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 28 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Twenty-four of the 28 people have recovered.

As of press time on Nov. 23, Riverside County has 78,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 1,400 deaths related to COVID-19 and 65,613 people have recovered. There are 375 individuals being hospitalized and of those 99 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The county’s positivity rate is 8.9%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 22.4.

As of press time on Nov. 17, Riverside County had 75,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 1,374 deaths related to COVID-19 and 64,922 people had recovered. There were 310 individuals being hospitalized and of those 78 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 6.7%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 13.9.

As of press time on Nov. 10, Riverside County had 71,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 1,338 deaths related to COVID-19 and 63,478 people had recovered. There were 228 individuals being hospitalized and of those 64 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 5.9%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 11.5.

As of press time on Nov. 3, Riverside County had 68,920 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 1,322 deaths related to COVID-19 and 61,421 people had recovered. There were 179 individuals being hospitalized and of those 43 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 5.6%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 10.1.

To date, 992,064 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. The two demographics with the highest number of cases are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latino.