The Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is scheduled to

host its annual tax sale Thursday, April 25, and conclude Tuesday, April

30, through an online auction platform, Bid4Assets.com.

“This is an annual process that our office facilitates with the utmost

transparency,” said Matthew Jennings, Riverside County’s treasurer-tax

collector. “Through an online format, we are able to increase the volume

of potential bidders and overall access to those interested in

participating.”

To find out if your property is on the annual tax sale list

visit https://countytreasurer.org/tc220 and click Parcel List.

The county uses a process put forth by revenue and taxation codes to

ensure proper noticing and a public hearing occurs prior to the tax

sale, which is ultimately approved by the county’s board of supervisors.

This took place Jan. 9.

Currently, 152 regular tax-defaulted properties will be offered,

totaling nearly $4,558,067 in unpaid taxes. Although subject to change,

about 106 structures or homes and 46 vacant parcels will be available in

this sale and all property is sold as is. Interested bidders must

provide a single refundable deposit of $2,500 (plus a $35 processing

fee) by Monday, April 22. Bid deposits must be in the form of a wire

transfer, certified or cashier’s check.

For bidders who do not have internet access, contact Bid4Assets to

obtain an Offline Bidding Form by calling 301-650-9193.

For more information on the tax sale, visit countytreasurer.org or call

the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 951-955-1961.