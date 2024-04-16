The Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is scheduled to
host its annual tax sale Thursday, April 25, and conclude Tuesday, April
30, through an online auction platform, Bid4Assets.com.
“This is an annual process that our office facilitates with the utmost
transparency,” said Matthew Jennings, Riverside County’s treasurer-tax
collector. “Through an online format, we are able to increase the volume
of potential bidders and overall access to those interested in
participating.”
To find out if your property is on the annual tax sale list
visit https://countytreasurer.org/tc220 and click Parcel List.
The county uses a process put forth by revenue and taxation codes to
ensure proper noticing and a public hearing occurs prior to the tax
sale, which is ultimately approved by the county’s board of supervisors.
This took place Jan. 9.
Currently, 152 regular tax-defaulted properties will be offered,
totaling nearly $4,558,067 in unpaid taxes. Although subject to change,
about 106 structures or homes and 46 vacant parcels will be available in
this sale and all property is sold as is. Interested bidders must
provide a single refundable deposit of $2,500 (plus a $35 processing
fee) by Monday, April 22. Bid deposits must be in the form of a wire
transfer, certified or cashier’s check.
For bidders who do not have internet access, contact Bid4Assets to
obtain an Offline Bidding Form by calling 301-650-9193.
For more information on the tax sale, visit countytreasurer.org or call
the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 951-955-1961.