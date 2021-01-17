By Jack Clark

Pro golf correspondent



Brendan Steele has a two-stroke lead in the Sony Open in Hawaii going into today’s final round.



Saturday was truly “moving day” for the Idyllwild native as he fired a blazing 9-under-par 30-31 — 61 to go with early rounds of 65 and 66 to capture the lead on the Waialae Country Club course. Brendan led off with 5 birdies on his front nine, following with four more on the back in a bogey free round. The Golf Channel will replay the third round of the Sony beginning at 8:30 a.m. PST.



Brendan tees off today in the final round at 12:20 p.m. PST, playing with co-second-place holders, Kevin Na and Juaquin Niemann. Follow him in 3D using the PROCast feature at the PGATour.com website, then watch him live on the Golf Channel beginning at 3:00 p.m. PST.