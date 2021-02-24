Lulu

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats met new ARF cats Apricot and Cinnamon.

Whiskers: The silence is weird.

Pepper: The silence of very few cats?

Whiskers: Last week was a great one for ARF. Marcel, Apricot and Cinnamon all found their forever homes!

Pepper: And that’s why it is so quiet here.

Whiskers: The silence makes it easier for me to eavesdrop on conversations among ARF people.

Pepper: What are they saying?

Whiskers: They’ve been talking a bit about this winter weather and our fellow felines.

Lulu: Being felines ourselves, I’m guessing we know lots about us. What do humans need to know?

Whiskers: Cats become lazier during the winter, preferring to find a warm place to sleep.

Pepper: Is it possible to be any lazier than I am already?

Whiskers: Ha! Yes, it is. You need to work to get warm, perhaps. Did you know that we cats maintain our body heat, preferring small spaces and the “donut” position to get cozy.

Lulu: Humans should know that unless a cat is elderly or requires assistance, moving his bed up higher off the ground to avoid any drafts is a good idea. An ideal temperature range for a cat is 75 to 80 degrees.

Whiskers: Of course, it’s unrealistic for humans to keep their homes at the cat’s ideal temperature, but luckily cats can adapt comfortably to temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees in the home. Putting their beds near a source of heat can provide them with extra warmth to keep them safe and happy.

Pepper: We cats are nothing if not adaptable.

Lulu: All we really need is a safe, loving home.

Pepper: And we return the love in multitudes.

Lulu: Thankfully, ARF has a very warm, safe, and caring place for us until our forever family should come along.

