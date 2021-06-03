Charles Randall Harris passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband and friend who helped many. His charm and ability to engage created memories for many.

He was born May 2, 1962 in Atlanta, Georgia to JoAnne Black Harris and Charles Barnett Harris. He was the middle of three children. Randall graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1980 and attended the University of Georgia. He served as a U.S. Marine and was an honor graduate of his platoon at Parris Island.

His talents were evident in his pursuits as a photographer, writer, director, business development consultant and founding partner of ShadowBox VFS. He was the founding partner of Orbit Digital and vice president of business development for TENTO Health. As president of Living Free Animal Sanctuary and War Horse Creek, Randall was concerned about animals, the challenges veterans face and worked to help prepare warfighters transition home.

He is survived by his son Declan Alexander Harris, wife Dawn Annette DeKeyser, stepdaughter Ava Ries DeKeyser, mother JoAnne Harris, sister Kimberly Anne Harris (Mark), brother David Lane Harris (Jennifer), cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and his beloved dog Dodge.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Living Free Animal Sanctuary in Mountain Center. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Living Free at living-free.org/donate or P.O. Box 5 Mountain Center CA. 92561.