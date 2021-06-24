The state reopened Tuesday, June 15. Gov. Gavin Newsom stated he would not be ending the state of emergency. Physical distancing, capacity limits on businesses and the county tier system all ended June 15.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 118 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fifteen of the 118 people have recovered.

As of press time on June 22, Riverside County has 301,668 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,627 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,367 people have recovered. Forty individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, seven are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 1.1%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 1.5. The county is reporting that 44.4% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on June 15, Riverside County had 301,329 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,620 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,001 people had recovered. Thirty-three individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, nine were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.2%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 1.6. The county was reporting that 42.6% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on June 8, Riverside County had 301,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,618 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,675 people had recovered. Thirty-two individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, five were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 2.0. The county was reporting that 41.1% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 3,231,686 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

The CDC defines vaccine as “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.”

