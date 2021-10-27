Harley

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about winter weather and pet dangers.

Stevie: I just saw a bunch of puppies entering the ARF office!

Whiskers: Me, too. They are the new puppies that will be meeting potential forever families this Saturday and next.

Stevie: Come on in, kids!

Acorn: (bounding into the room, followed by six other puppies) Hi, guys! I’m Acorn, and these are my siblings. We are about 5-½ weeks old, and we would love to meet people who will fall in love with us.

Stevie: Hi! So the girls are Spice, Butternut, Yams. And the boys must be, beside you, Acorn, Pecan, Maple and Pumpkin.

Acorn: That’s right. Our mom is about 40 pounds, but sadly we do not know who our father is.

Pepper: I’m so sorry to hear that! But regardless, all of you are just adorable.

Whiskers: Interested families should call ARF to make an appointment to meet you, right?

Acorn: Right. And we will be ready to go to our forever homes Saturday, Nov. 13. We cannot wait!

Pepper: We also have a new member of our cat family, Harley. Here he is now.

Harley: Hello, fellow felines. I’m a big boy who is very, very friendly. I just love humans, and I hope someone will want to take me home very soon.

Pepper: As we all do.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.