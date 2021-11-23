The American Legion Post 800 has its annual free Thanksgiving meal from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Anyone who needs to be with others and to enjoy a hot cooked dinner of turkey and trimmings is invited to Post 800 at 54360 Marian View Drive.

The following day, the Rotary Club’s annual event (except for 2020 during the pandemic), now called the Christmas Market and Harvest Festival, starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Friday. It continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This year’s event is at Idyllwild Pines in the dining hall.

Homemade food and crafts are a feature at the decades-long tradition.

Hill businesses and institutions that will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, to observe Thanksgiving are:

• Area post offices

• BBVA Compass Bank

• Fairway Market

• Fern Valley Water District (also Friday, Nov. 26)

• Hemet Unified School District (also Friday)

• Idyllwild Health Center

• Idyllwild Library (also Friday)

• Idyllwild Nature Center

• Idyllwild Pharmacy

• Idyllwild Town Crier (also noon Wednesday)

• Idyllwild Transfer Station

• Idyllwild Water District (also Friday)

• Pine Cove Water District (also Friday)

• Riverside County offices (also Friday)• U.S. Forest Service

These will be open:

• Lake Hemet Market (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

• Mountain Center Market (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• Mountain Top Liquor

• Mt. San Jacinto State Park

• Pine Cove Market (7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Village Market (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)