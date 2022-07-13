Lucky

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats were happy to meet little kitten Atlas.

Phil: We have a new cat! Everyone gather ‘round!

Harley: How exciting! Who is the new cat?

Lucky: (Bounding into the room) Hi, everyone! I’m Lucky, the new cat.

Phil: I suppose you are appropriately named. Good fortune has led you to ARF.

Lucky: You are right. I cannot wait to find a permanent home.

Harley: Anyone would be so fortunate to have you as part of the family. Tell us about yourself.

Lucky: I’m young, maybe 2 years old, and very, very friendly. And I don’t mind dogs.

Harley: It’s good to have another ginger cat here!

Candy: I hope lots and lots of people come in to meet all of us.

Atlas: Especially me!

Candy: Yes, Atlas. Kittens are always a draw.

Don: But people need to know that this group of cats is probably the friendliest group ARF has had in years.

Phil: I honestly don’t know how a person could decide which cat to adopt.

Atlas: That’s not tough. The person just needs to narrow down to a few and adopt them all!

Don: Cuz cats are like potato chips.

Pepper: You can’t have just one!

Atlas: That’s pretty funny!

Candy: Funny, but kind of true.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.