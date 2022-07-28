From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times® of Southern California will host a fun-filled birthday bash celebrating 40 years of providing cost-free, medically supervised camp programs to children with cancer and their families. The event will take place at the camp’s 50-acre site at 56400 Apple Canyon Road, Mountain Center, including hosted tours, a celebration program and more.

Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times has helped the well-being of more than 50,000 critically ill children and their families through cost-free, medically supervised camp programs. The decadeslong tradition has given children the opportunity to participate in a traditional summer camp experience while building self-esteem.

“For over 40 years, Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times has given critically ill children and their families a restored sense of belonging, hope and normalcy through a fun-filled camp program tailored for safety and care,” said Erica Mangham, executive director for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.

“RMHC® of Southern California, including Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, helps children with serious medical conditions and their siblings rediscover childhood and develop the self-esteem often lost as a result of long-term medical treatment,” said Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, CEO of RMHC of Southern California. “Every child and family deserves to feel included and cared for as we do with every one of our programs and we hope to continue this tradition for years to come.”

As part of the 40th birthday bash, the camp also is collecting “wishes” that can be submitted at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScdAFodauw04xbGYdH6TM-olvAE1RLToJOg8u6sysYsvJ00Dw/viewform. All wishes shared will be included in a Birthday Wish Wall project.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, visit https://rmhcsc.org/camp/events.