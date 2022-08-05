At its most recent regularly noticed meeting Tuesday, July 26, the Idyllwild Fire Protection District (IFPD) acknowledged the acceptance of two new, young firefighters, Jackson Steward and Eric Soles. Both are now ratified. Steward was formally pinned at the July meeting with his family’s assistance. Soles will be formally pinned at a future ceremony when his family is available to attend.

IFPD Fire Chief Mark LaMont reported on the ambulance purchase plan for the next several years. Further engines and ambulances would be difficult to purchase right now, he said, indicating purchase plans for a new ambulance were being pushed back from 2023 to 2024.

The action items noticed on the meeting agenda included the authorization of remote teleconferencing, the approval of minutes of past meetings, matters of a more bookkeeping nature, including board policies regarding the remuneration and duties of board members, their education, training and conferences, as well as board policies and agenda items for the September meeting.

All the above items passed unanimously without discussion, save one: Regarding board policies, district resident Stephanie Yost related that, after emailing the IFPD office expressing her interest in a board commissionership, she received no call back from anyone. LaMont encouraged all interested in a commissionership to come to the office for detailed information.

Considerable discussion was had, including formally assigning someone on the IFPD staff with the task of responding to commissionership inquiries with all necessary information and materials. Commissioner Christina Reitz has further related she feels the district could do more to make commissionership information open to the general public, and she expects the district will do so.

The next IFPD board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the IFPD meeting room.