Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department announces livestream for celebrations of life of fallen firefighters.

A native Idyllwild firefighter died Sunday night along with two others in a helicopter that collided with another helicopter in Cabazon while responding to a wildfire. Cal Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof was riding with Capt. Tim Rodriguez and a contract helicopter pilot when their helicopter collided with another helicopter carrying two people Sunday night, Aug. 6, during the Broadway Fire that started at Broadway Street and Esperanza Avenue in Cabazon. The other helicopter landed safely. Bischof’s helicopter crashed, killing all three occupants.

In the wake of the profound losses the community has experienced, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department is committed to ensuring that all who wish to pay their respects can do so. As such, livestreaming options will be provided for the celebrations of life for Rodriguez and Bischof via the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department YouTube Channel.

Livestream details:

Bischof: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Toyota Arena, Ontario

Watch online: youtube.com/RiversideCountyFire/live

Rodriguez: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Ontario Convention Center, Ontario

Watch online: youtube.com/RiversideCountyFire/live

The celebration of life for Sousa will remain private, with no livestreaming available.