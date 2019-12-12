San Gorgonio Pass California Highway Patrol sent former Idyllwild Town Crier News Editor JP Crumrine a certificate of commendation signed by Captain Mike Alvarez. Photo by JP Crumrine

Former Idyllwild Town Crier News Editor JP Crumrine retired Sept. 24 after 16 years with the newspaper. Recently, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) sent Crumrine a certificate of commendation for exceptional media partnership. The certificate mentions the strong relationship Crumrine fostered with CHP.

“You will always be remembered as a powerful source for public opinion of the San Gorgonio Pass California Highway Patrol and our efforts, and we will always respect your fair and impartial voice,” the certificate reads. The certificate is signed by Captain Mike Alvarez.