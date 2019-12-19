Two solo-vehicle collisions occurred on highways over the last couple of weeks, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Napier.

A non-injury, solo-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 243 north of South Circle Drive on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. Sabas Orellana-Amaya, 35 years old of Idyllwild, was traveling southbound on Highway 243 in a silver 1996 Toyota 4runner at an unsafe speed for road conditions. The vehicle slid on some ice. According to the report, Orellana-Amaya hit the breaks and lost control of the vehicle spinning counter-clockwise off the roadway colliding with an “Adopt-A-Highway” sign and trees.

The vehicle was towed by Idyllwild Garage.

Another solo-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 74 west of Pinyon Drive Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4:50 a.m. Eric Smith, 49 years old of Palm Desert, was traveling eastbound on Highway 74 in a silver 2001 Volvo V40. Smith, according to the report, was traveling between 25 and 30 mph in the rain and drifted to the right into an embankment. Smith did not suffer any injuries.

The vehicle was towed by Valley Auto.