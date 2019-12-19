Cal Fire incidents by station. Station 23 is Pine Cove. Station 30 is Pinyon. Station 53 is Garner Valley. Station 63 is Poppet Flats. chart courtesy of cal fire

Idyllwild Fire

Here are some of the calls Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.

• Dec. 8 — Walk-in medical aid, 11:50 a.m.

• Dec. 8 — Walk-in medical aid, 3:20 p.m.

• Dec. 8 — Medical aid, 7:59 p.m. Highway 243.

• Dec. 10 — Medical aid, 9:44 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 11 — Medical aid, 5:25 a.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Dec. 11 — Medical aid, 8:44 a.m. Forest Hill Dr.

• Dec. 11 — Power line down, 10:50 a.m. Jameson Dr.

• Dec. 11 — Walk-in medical aid, 12:35 p.m.

• Dec. 11 — Medical aid, 11:43 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 12 — Medical aid, 10:47 a.m. Temecula Dr.

• Dec. 13 — Medical aid, 9:05 a.m. River Dr.

• Dec. 13 — Medical aid, 10:09 a.m. Howland Rd.

• Dec. 13 — Medical aid, 10:40 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 13 — Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 1:51 p.m. Highway 243. Control traffic.

• Dec. 13 — Walk-in public service, 5:10 p.m.

• Dec. 14 — Public service assist, 5 p.m. Double View Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Good intent call, 5:25 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Medical aid, 5:59 p.m. Double View Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Medical aid, 9:52 p.m. Middle Ridge Dr.

• Dec. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 2:15 p.m.

Cal Fire

Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Dec. 9 — Fire, false alarm, 2:14 p.m.

• Dec. 11 — Power lines down, 12:42 p.m.

• Dec. 12 — Stroke, 3:26 p.m.

• Dec. 12 — Electrical hazard, 7:01 p.m.

• Dec. 13 — Diabetic problems, 5:04 a.m.

• Dec. 13 — Fainting, 6:19 a.m.

• Dec. 14 — CO alarm residential, 1:36 a.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Dec. 9 — Traffic collision, 8:06 p.m.

• Dec. 12 — Sick person, 1:40 p.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Dec. 9 — Breathing problems, 1:16 p.m.

• Dec. 9 — Hemorrhage, 1:27 p.m.

• Dec. 10 — Hemorrhage, 1:12 a.m.

• Dec. 10 — Sick person, 1:11 p.m.

• Dec. 15 — Sick person, 7:11 a.m.

• Dec. 15 — Traffic collision, 12:11 p.m.

• Dec. 15 — Fire, false alarm, 12:20 p.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Dec. 12 — Fire, false alarm, 9:22 a.m.

• Dec. 12 — Sick person, 10:09 a.m.

• Dec. 12 — Gas leak inside, 11:15 a.m.

• Dec. 12 — Stroke, 3:26 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 8 to Dec. 14.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 8 — Alarm call, 10:31 a.m. Howland Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Alarm call, 10:39 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 8 — Burglary, 4:56 p.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• Dec. 9 — Vehicle theft, 11:36 p.m. Glen Rd. Report taken.

• Dec. 10 — Alarm call, 6:02 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 10 — Trespassing, 4 p.m. N. Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 10 — Unknown trouble, 6:49 p.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Public disturbance, 12:22 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Alarm call, 1:35 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Battery, 6:04 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Alarm call, 4:37 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Public disturbance, 11:42 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Assist other department, 10:41 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Lost property, 2:47 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Alarm call, 7:13 p.m. Lodge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 14 — Incorrigible minor, 5:35 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 8 — Open door, 4:43 p.m. Starlite Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 9 — Harassing phone calls, 8:13 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 9 — Alarm call, 12:17 p.m. Cedar Crest Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows/Garner Valley

• Dec. 12 — Found property, 3:47 p.m. Morris Ranch Rd. Report taken.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Dec. 11 — Follow-up, 7:36 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Public assist, 9:19 p.m. Meadowlark Ct. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Open door, 7:31 p.m. 27000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.