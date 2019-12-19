Idyllwild Fire
Here are some of the calls Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.
• Dec. 8 — Walk-in medical aid, 11:50 a.m.
• Dec. 8 — Walk-in medical aid, 3:20 p.m.
• Dec. 8 — Medical aid, 7:59 p.m. Highway 243.
• Dec. 10 — Medical aid, 9:44 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.
• Dec. 11 — Medical aid, 5:25 a.m. Tollgate Rd.
• Dec. 11 — Medical aid, 8:44 a.m. Forest Hill Dr.
• Dec. 11 — Power line down, 10:50 a.m. Jameson Dr.
• Dec. 11 — Walk-in medical aid, 12:35 p.m.
• Dec. 11 — Medical aid, 11:43 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.
• Dec. 12 — Medical aid, 10:47 a.m. Temecula Dr.
• Dec. 13 — Medical aid, 9:05 a.m. River Dr.
• Dec. 13 — Medical aid, 10:09 a.m. Howland Rd.
• Dec. 13 — Medical aid, 10:40 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.
• Dec. 13 — Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 1:51 p.m. Highway 243. Control traffic.
• Dec. 13 — Walk-in public service, 5:10 p.m.
• Dec. 14 — Public service assist, 5 p.m. Double View Dr.
• Dec. 14 — Good intent call, 5:25 p.m. N. Circle Dr.
• Dec. 14 — Medical aid, 5:59 p.m. Double View Dr.
• Dec. 14 — Medical aid, 9:52 p.m. Middle Ridge Dr.
• Dec. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 2:15 p.m.
Cal Fire
Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.
Station 23 - Pine Cove
• Dec. 9 — Fire, false alarm, 2:14 p.m.
• Dec. 11 — Power lines down, 12:42 p.m.
• Dec. 12 — Stroke, 3:26 p.m.
• Dec. 12 — Electrical hazard, 7:01 p.m.
• Dec. 13 — Diabetic problems, 5:04 a.m.
• Dec. 13 — Fainting, 6:19 a.m.
• Dec. 14 — CO alarm residential, 1:36 a.m.
Station 30 - Pinyon Pines
• Dec. 9 — Traffic collision, 8:06 p.m.
• Dec. 12 — Sick person, 1:40 p.m.
Station 53 - Garner Valley
• Dec. 9 — Breathing problems, 1:16 p.m.
• Dec. 9 — Hemorrhage, 1:27 p.m.
• Dec. 10 — Hemorrhage, 1:12 a.m.
• Dec. 10 — Sick person, 1:11 p.m.
• Dec. 15 — Sick person, 7:11 a.m.
• Dec. 15 — Traffic collision, 12:11 p.m.
• Dec. 15 — Fire, false alarm, 12:20 p.m.
Station 63 - Poppet Flats
• Dec. 12 — Fire, false alarm, 9:22 a.m.
• Dec. 12 — Sick person, 10:09 a.m.
• Dec. 12 — Gas leak inside, 11:15 a.m.
• Dec. 12 — Stroke, 3:26 p.m.
Sheriff’s log
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 8 to Dec. 14.
Idyllwild
• Dec. 8 — Alarm call, 10:31 a.m. Howland Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 8 — Alarm call, 10:39 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 8 — Burglary, 4:56 p.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.
• Dec. 9 — Vehicle theft, 11:36 p.m. Glen Rd. Report taken.
• Dec. 10 — Alarm call, 6:02 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 10 — Trespassing, 4 p.m. N. Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 10 — Unknown trouble, 6:49 p.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 11 — Public disturbance, 12:22 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 11 — Alarm call, 1:35 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 11 — Battery, 6:04 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 12 — Alarm call, 4:37 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 12 — Public disturbance, 11:42 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 13 — Assist other department, 10:41 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 13 — Lost property, 2:47 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 13 — Alarm call, 7:13 p.m. Lodge Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 14 — Incorrigible minor, 5:35 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
Pine Cove
• Dec. 8 — Open door, 4:43 p.m. Starlite Ln. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 9 — Harassing phone calls, 8:13 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 9 — Alarm call, 12:17 p.m. Cedar Crest Dr. Handled by deputy.
Pine Meadows/Garner Valley
• Dec. 12 — Found property, 3:47 p.m. Morris Ranch Rd. Report taken.
San Bernardino National Forest
• Dec. 11 — Follow-up, 7:36 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 11 — Public assist, 9:19 p.m. Meadowlark Ct. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 13 — Open door, 7:31 p.m. 27000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.