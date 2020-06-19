Adlaide Young lived in Idyllwild for 32 years. She worked as a baker and cleaned many houses and businesses around town including the beauty shop and church.

She donated time at the Idyllwild Health Center and belonged to the Rotary Club. She was always willing to lend a hand in feeding others when necessary and was very involved in her community.

She is survived by her son Michael, daughter Delmarie and grandson Rodney, her son Anthony and granddaughters Chelsea, Brianna, Shalee, her daughter Daphene, granddaughter Crystal and grandson Steve, her daughter Jacgueline and her grandsons Nicholas and Douglas, her son Ronald and grandson Jake, granddaughter Kellie, 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Our stepfather and her loving husband of 32 years, Thomas Young, passed away on March 22, 2020. Our mom is at peace and gone to be with the love of her life.