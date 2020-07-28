The work at Idyllwild School, which began on April 27, has been very noticeable in recent months.

Tim McBride, superintendent of the project for Hamel Contracting Inc. out of Murrieta, gave the Town Crier a tour on Friday morning to explain the progress of the remodel.

The entryway to Idyllwild School.

Photo by Jenny Kirchner

“We are relandscaping the area, adding a rock garden and installing new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps. We took out seven of the pine trees that were out front,” McBride said. “We had to go down about five feet to get to the root bulb. They were estimated to be 100-130 years old. Most of the trees were in critical proximity to power lines.”

There’s going to be a new administrative office, reception area, a security door and principal’s office. The entire entryway is being upgraded to include more security.

Part of the new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps in front of Idyllwild School.

Photo by Jenny Kirchner

“We are remodeling and bringing everything up to code in the front office area,” McBride said, who has enjoyed working on the mountain these last few months and talked about the many people in the community he has come in contact with since he’s been here.

“This is a cool little town,” he said. “I dig it. It has a cool vibe. I’ve never been up here before taking this job. When we drive through town everyone has wanted to know what’s been going on.”

The progress of what will be the new front office space.

Photo by Jenny Kirchner

Hamel Contracting Inc. was the same company that built the William M. Lowman Concert Hall at Idyllwild Arts Academy, which McBride was not superintendent for.

If all stays on schedule, the completion date for the remodel is Aug. 14. The remodel is being paid for with capital facilities funds and Measure X proceeds.