Gov. Gavin Newsom moved 28 counties back to the most-restricted purple tier of the state’s tier system Monday. Riverside County was already in the purple tier. According to the press release issued Monday, 94.1% of the state’s population now resides in the purple tier.

According to the state’s tier system, purple means the virus is widespread and that many nonessential indoor business operations are closed.

Congress still has not passed another stimulus package to assist small businesses and those who have suffered permanent job loss as we move into winter.

“We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Now is the time to do all we can — government at all levels and Californians across the state — to flatten the curve again as we have done before.”

“California is also strengthening its face covering guidance to require individuals to wear a mask whenever outside their home with limited exceptions,” the press release reads. Visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx, to read the updated guidance.

The state added 1,872 beds at alternate care sites outside of the hospital system in the event there is a surge in cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 27 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Twenty-three of the 27 people have recovered.

As of press time on Nov. 17, Riverside County has 75,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 1,374 deaths related to COVID-19 and 64,922 people have recovered. There are 310 individuals being hospitalized and of those 78 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The county’s positivity rate is 6.7%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 13.9.

To date, 950,956 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. The two demographics with the highest number of cases are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latino.