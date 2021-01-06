Tim McKimson, an Idyllwild resident of 19 years, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9. He was 59 years old.
Tim was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend to all.
He was born July 30, 1961 in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Tim graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in numerical control technology and a minor in mathematics.
After graduation, Tim moved to California and in 1998 married the love of his life, Sandra McKimson.
Tim moved to Idyllwild in 2001 where he and his wife raised their daughters Amy, Maggie and Grace. He traveled the world for work as an engineer and project manager.
Tim always had a smile on his face and his laugh was infectious. He could turn anyone’s day around.
Tim is survived by his wife and their three daughters, along with his brother Bob (Ann), and many nieces and nephews.