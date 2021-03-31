Ronald Gene Wilson passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home in Idyllwild. Ron was born on Jan. 23, 1941 to John Arthur Wilson and Inez Marie Wilson of Idyllwild.

After graduating valedictorian of Hemet High School Class of 1958, he went to the University of Colorado at Boulder, then attended George Washington Medical School in Washington, D.C., where he became a licensed medical doctor at the age of 26. He then became a Peace Corps doctor in Thailand, where he learned the language and loved the culture. He found his calling as a public health doctor working on The Lampang Project in Thailand, and later for the Aga Khan Foundation based in Geneva, Switzerland. He has set foot in dozens of countries and helped thousands of people throughout the most poverty-stricken areas of the world.

While working with the MedEx Program through the University of Hawaii on the Pacific island of Weno in the Federal States of Micronesia, he met the love of his life Termotis “Teri” Wilson. They married in Hawaii in 1974, where they lived for a while before moving to Thailand then Switzerland. They eventually returned to Ron’s hometown of Idyllwild where he spent the last of his years.

Aside from traveling and experiencing new cultures around the world, Ron enjoyed scuba diving, skiing, hiking, nature-watching and meditation.

Ron is survived by Teri, his wife of 46 years, son Johnny Wilson (and wife Halie), daughter Tara Wilson, sister Barbara Hunt (and husband Bud), and two grandchildren, Finley and Kamila Wilson.

A virtual memorial service will be held for Ron this Saturday, April 3 at noon. Please contact a family member for details or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Doctors Without Borders at doctorswithoutborders.org or The Rotary Club of Idyllwild at idyllwildrotary.com.

Rest in peace, Ron. Forever you will live in our hearts.