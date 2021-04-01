Submit listings and changes to [email protected] All events are subject to last-minute changes.

Note: Some events, meetings and office hours may be canceled or modified due to precautions being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday, Mar. 31

• Coed Pickleball, 9-11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp, 26375 Highway 243.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Al-Anon, 5-6 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St.

• AA Emotional Sobriety, 6-7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

• Co-dependents Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St.

Thursday, Apr. 1

• Women’s Pickleball, 9-11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp, 26375 Highway 243.

• Alcoholics Anonymous women, open, 10 a.m. Center for Spiritual Living, Courtyard building, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

• Idyllwild Rotary Anns, 11:30 a.m. Call 951-659-2951 for more information.

• AA meeting, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Healing Rooms, 3-5 p.m. Shiloh Christian Ministries, 54295 Village Center Dr.

• Idyllwild Community Meditation, 6 p.m. Idyllwild Yoga Studio, 54445 N. Circle Dr. Call Valerie Kyoshin Velez at 951-659-5750 for information.

• AA “We Don’t Know” Agnostic & Atheist, 6-7 p.m. Courtyard building, 54250 Ridgeview Dr.

Friday, Apr. 2

• Free community Mat Pilates classes, 9 a.m. Call 760-200-5757 for information & directions.

• AA, Daily Reflections, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Women’s Writing Group with fellow writers, 2-4 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St. Call 951-659-2523

• Narcotics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr. • GriefShare Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Calvary Chapel Church, 29430 Highway 243, Mountain Center.

• Celebrate Recovery (hang-ups, hurts & habits safe talk place), 7 p.m. Town Hall, 25925 Cedar St.

• Pick-a-stick candlelight, 7:30 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

Saturday, Apr. 3

• Pine Cove Property Owners Association meeting, 9 a.m. Pine Cove Fire Station, 24919 Marion Ridge Dr.

• Coed Pickleball, 9-11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp, 26375 Highway 243.

• American Legion Post 800 meeting, 10 a.m. Post 800, 54360 Marian View Dr.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Quiet Skies Idyllwild, 1-2 p.m. Mountain Resource Center, 25380 Franklin Dr.

• Narcotics Anonymous speaker meeting, 4 p.m. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Alcoholics Anonymous 5:30 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

Sunday, Apr. 4

• Coed Pickleball, 9-11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp, 26375 Highway 243.

• Course in Miracles discussion, 9 a.m. Call Karin at 951–973–8651 for location.

• Peace Meditation Practice, 10 a.m. Tibetan Buddhist Dharma Center, 53191 Mountain View, Pine Cove.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, open meeting, noon-1 p.m., Idyllwild Water District, 25945 Highway 243.

• Al-Anon “Mixed Nuts” open meeting, 6-7:30 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

Monday, Apr. 5

• Women’s Pickleball, 9-11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp, 26375 Highway 243.

• Science lunch, 11:30 a.m. Gastronome Restaurant.

• AA, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Grief Support Group, 4-5 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St.

• American Legion dinner, 5-6 p.m. Post 800, 54360 Marian View Dr.

• Overeaters Anonymous, 5-6 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St.

• Alcoholics Anonymous men, 6-7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

Tuesday, Apr. 6

• Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood.

• Low Income Commodity Distribution (all ages, low income), 10 a.m.-noon. Town Hall, 25925 Cedar St. Bring box for food.

• Free Community Healing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Feeding America, noon-1 p.m. Calvary Chapel Mountain Center, 29430 Highway 243, Mountain Center.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Free ESL class, 5:30-8 p.m. Computer Room, Idyllwild Elementary School, 26700 Highway 243.

• Lovingkindness Meditation Group, 5-5:30 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St. Call 951-659-2523.

• AA Grapevine, 5:30 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54246 Ridgeview Dr.

• Self-Realization Fellowship Meditation, 6-7 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St. Call 951-659-2523.

• Anza Valley Citizens Patrol, 6 p.m. Call C.J., 951-392-5985. • Hemet Unified School District board meeting, 6:30 p.m. HUSD offices, 1791 W. Acacia Ave., Hemet.

Wednesday, Apr. 7

• Soroptimist International of Idyllwild, 9 a.m. Mountain Resource Center, 25380 Franklin Dr.

• Coed Pickleball, 9-11 a.m. Idyllwild Pines Camp, 26375 Highway 243.

• Garner Valley Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m. Garner Valley Common, 61600 Devil’s Ladder Rd.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, noon. St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church, 25525 Tahquitz Dr.

• Al-Anon, 5-6 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St.

• AA Emotional Sobriety, 6-7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 54240 Ridgeview Dr.

• Co-dependents Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spirit Mountain Retreat, 25661 Oakwood St.