Brendan Steele will play this week in the $7 million Sanderson Farms Championship on the Country Club of Jackson course in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms is just the second PGA Tour tournament of this new 2021-22 season. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.3 million for local charities.

Brendan now stands tied for 41st on the FedExCup points list, and he is 117th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Idyllwild native will tee off Thursday at 10 a.m. PT and Friday at 5:05 a.m. PT, playing with Scott Stallings and Bo Van Pelt both days.

The Sanderson Farms Championship will be telecast on the Golf Channel. You can follow Brendan on the pgatour.com website or with the PGA Tour cellphone app.