Stevie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats learned about Shorty’s adoption.

Pepper: I keep hearing laughter and squealing. What is it?

Whiskers: I hear it, too.

Ellie: Relax! It’s just some humans visiting the three kittens. They are so entertaining.

Miss Kitty: They make everyone laugh.

Ellie: Have they been spoken for? I mean, do they have forever homes lined up for when they are old enough to leave us?

Stevie: Not yet, but I hope so very soon.

Ellie: They will be old enough to go to their homes in about a month.

Miss Kitty: How does a human guarantee she will be able to adopt one?

Pepper: I can answer that. Humans make an appointment to meet the kittens, and if they want to adopt one, or more, they complete an application and leave a deposit.

Stevie: That’s all?

Miss Kitty: Well, they will have to wait until they are old enough to leave.

Pepper: And what does ARF’s adoption fee cover?

Whiskers: It covers a lot! The fee will take care of all necessary vaccinations and the spay or neuter.

Pepper: The new kitty parents need only to follow-up on scheduled appointments.

Ellie: And give the new family member lots and lots of love.

Miss Kitty: I bet a kitten or one of us beautiful adult cats would go a long way in offering comfort and affection.

Whiskers: And with the challenging time everyone has been facing for over a year, this comfort and love will make the human feel so good.

Ellie: Not to mention the good feeling a person gets by rescuing a cat or kitten that really needs a forever home.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243, by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.