Brendan Steele will play this week in the $9.5-million The Northern Trust on the Liberty National Golf Club course in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Northern Trust currently is the first of three postseason playoffs that will determine the Tour Champion.

The Idyllwild native currently stands 98th in the FedExCup Points list and 106th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Brendan scored well enough during the regular season to secure his player’s card on the PGA Tour for next year.

He earned a spot in this year’s first playoff event, but he will have to move into the top 70 in the FedExCup points list to win a berth in next week’s BMW Championship, the second postseason playoff event. Thereafter, only the top 30 on the post-BMW points list will advance to the Tour Championship Sept. 2.

Brendan will tee off this week on Thursday at 5:48 a.m. PT and on Friday at 10:28 a.m. PT, playing with Sepp Straka and Brandt Snedeker both days.

You can follow Brendan shot-for-shot in 3D with TOURCast on the pgatour.com website or with the PGA Tour cellphone app.