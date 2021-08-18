Claire

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about the possibility of adoption.

Fern: (Calling aloud) Rosemary? Where are you?

Stevie: If you’re looking for Rosemary, give it up. She was adopted!

Fern: Well, that’s great news. I was calling for her because I’m hearing noises.

Stevie: Oh, I hear the noises too, and I think I know where the ruckus is coming from.

Pepper: I bet it’s those puppies.

Fern: Puppies? We have puppies?

Pepper: And they are adorable. I’ll get them into here. (Calling) Cookie! Biscuit! Brownie!

Brownie: (Bounding into the room with two other puppies) We are here! Hey, everyone! I am Brownie.

Biscuit: And I’m his sister, Biscuit.

Cookie: And I’m his other sister, Cookie.

Pepper: What an adorable litter you are. Tell us about yourselves.

Cookie: We are almost 8 weeks old. The vet and ARF folk think we will be about 30 to 35 pounds.

Biscuit: And there just might be some Australian Shepherd in us.

Pepper: Oh my gosh, you are so cute!

Claire: (Entering the room) Uh, excuse me. I’m Claire.

Whiskers: Are you related to these precious puppies?

Claire: Oh, no, but I am also looking for a forever home. I’m about 5 years old, and it is guessed that I am a mix of Shepherd and Husky. Just look at my eyes.

Pepper: Your eyes are a stunning ice blue!

Claire: I love to relax. I’m house trained, very quiet and very trustworthy. My fosters have left me alone in the house and I touch nothing. But please don’t house me with a cat! And to be honest, I’d much rather be the only pet as I really want attention.

Pepper: I’ve heard wonderful things about you. I hope you all find your homes very soon!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.