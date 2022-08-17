Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 8 to 14. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.)

• Aug. 8 — Public service. Oakwood Lane.

• Aug. 9 — Service call. 54000 block of South Circle Dr.

• Aug. 11 — EMS call. Delano Dr.

• Aug. 12 — Cooking fire, confined to container. Riverside County Playground Road.

• Aug. 12 — EMS, transport. Lodge Rd.

• Aug. 12 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.

Idyllwild

• Aug. 6 — Area check, 4:49 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 9 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — Search & rescue operation, 1:13 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Report taken.

• Aug. 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:47 a.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Area check, 2:04 a.m. Palomar Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Area check, 4:25 a.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Public disturbance, 6:04 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Public disturbance, 11:37 a.m. Village Center Dr. Unfounded.

• Aug. 7 — Public disturbance, 1:03 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Arrest made.

• Aug. 7 — Alarm call, 4:12 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Check the welfare, 3:42 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Alarm call, 7:10 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 10 — Vandalism, 10:33 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Check the welfare, 10:24 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Danger to self/other, 2:15 p.m. Delano Dr. Unfounded.

• Aug. 12 — Noise complaint, 2:41 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 12 — Noise complaint, 9:28 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Aug. 6 — Alarm call, 11:33 p.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Fraud, 3:54 p.m. 54000 block Idyllwild. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Aug. 6 — Attempt warrant service, 2:55 p.m. Address withheld. Warrant.

• Aug. 6 — Shots fired, 8:20 p.m. Deer Path Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — Shots fired, 8:21 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — Trespassing, 10:09 p.m. Knob Hill Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Noise complaint, 8:37 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Noise complaint, 8:51 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Unknown trouble, 8:51 p.m. Sherman Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — 911 call from business, 5:13 p.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Alarm call, 2:35 p.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• Aug. 8 — Follow-up, 1:42 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — 911 call, 4:42 p.m. Hop Patch Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 12 — Follow-up, 8:51 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Aug. 6 — Brandishing/weapon – past, 9:57 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — Check the welfare, 5:58 p.m. Partridge St. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — Brandishing/weapon – past, 11:19 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Report taken.

• Aug. 8 — Unknown trouble, 1:25 a.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Recovery of stolen vehicle, 7:57 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Recovery of stolen vehicle, 2:32 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 10 — Battery, 9:28 a.m. Lynx St. Arrest made.

• Aug. 11 — Trespassing, 3:51 a.m. Coyote St. Unfounded.

• Aug. 12 — Unlawful entry, 8:51 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Aug. 6 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:29 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 6 — Shots fired, 8:19 p.m. 21000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:17 p.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Unattended death, 6:34 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Aug. 9 — Follow-up, 1:11 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Check the welfare, 12:37 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Public assist, 1:10 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 12 — Public disturbance, 6:34 p.m. 21000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.