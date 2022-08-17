Tim Poseley, Idyllwild School interim principal.

Photo courtesy of Tim Poseley

Tim Poseley, assistant principal at Hemet High School for the past three years, introduced himself to parents and guardians of Idyllwild School in a letter Aug. 1, as the interim principal.

Nicole Picchiottino, a former teacher at the school, announced her resignation June 24 as principal after just one year on the job.

Friday, Aug. 12, was the deadline for submitting applications for the position. When asked if the Hemet Unified School District Board of Trustees is making a decision this week, Trustee Vic Scavarda said, “I don’t think so. Since the posting just closed, the next step would be to interview candidates and check references, etc. I think a decision is some weeks off.”

Poseley said he applied for the position.

“I am very excited to be serving the Idyllwild community in this capacity and am very excited to have the opportunity to start the school year,” he told the Town Crier. “I know the staff, students, and parents at Idyllwild school are amazing and I am excited to be a part of the team.”

In his Aug. 1 letter, Poseley said before he worked at Hemet High school, he taught math, advancement via individual determination (AVID prepares students for college) and computer science at Heritage High School in Perris Union High School District.