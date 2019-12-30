Editor’s Note: This editorial was published on Jan. 11, 1947, the sixth edition of the Town Crier to ever be printed.

By Betty and Ernie Maxwell

The challenge that living in a community such as ours presents is as invigorating as its clear-crisp air and sparkling brooks. The detached life of freedom some city folk associate with mountain living just doesn’t exist! To enjoy the privileges of such a community automatically implies a sharing in the responsibility of developing and preserving its finest features.

Now does this mean maintaining the status quo? Idyllwild is changing and expanding. This is a sign of a healthy community. The important thing is in what direction we expand. Without supervision and planning, this place could grow into an area of shooting galleries and hotdog stands. These things are all right in their place but a better type of expansion takes in good roads, appropriately styled homes for mountain areas, good schools, facilities for the young people, and opportunities for true re-creation. It also means the care and preservation of our forest. Living here means a pride in the country and a willingness to share it with others who appreciate it.

And above all, it means learning to live and work together. When we chose this mountain for our home, we joined a common family. Living so close to one another, we learn to respect our neighbor’s opinion and his privacy. Naturally, with so many viewpoints, differences will arise, and that too is healthy. But there must be a common denominator for the harmonious development of the community, and that lies in planning our future together with intelligence and in an integrated spirit of true cooperation.