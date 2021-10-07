Lulu

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats welcomed the new dog Krissy and two new adult cats.

Pepper: Big, big news!

Whiskers: Oh boy! What is it?

Pepper: Our office cat Ellie has found her forever home, right here on the mountain.

Stevie: I also heard that Miss Kitty has also found a forever home!

Pepper: You are correct, and there is even more good news. Krissy the dog has also gone to her forever family.

Whiskers: This is all wonderful news.

Lulu: And on top of it all, ARF will be getting another litter of kittens that has been with a foster.

Pepper: Well, it is kitten season.

Apricot: And they have very spicy names! Get ready for Saffron, Tonka, Clover, and Anise.

Cinnamon: They are so cute. So now we have the spicy litter and two of our original litter. Charlotte the calico and Ike the orange boy are still looking for their forever homes.

Whiskers: I think it is safe to say that anyone looking for a loyal, loving companion certainly has a very large choice here at ARF!

Cinnamon: Right. There are cats of all sizes, ages, and sex.

Apricot: I cannot imagine any visitor would walk away empty handed.

Stevie: And we each have a unique personality.

Cinnamon: We are all good looking, too.

Lulu: People are drawn to different colors, and we have them all. Cinnamon, Apricot, and Ike sport handsome orange coats, Pepper is a gorgeous black and white tuxedo, and Charlotte the kitten, along with Saffron, are loving calicos.

Whiskers: And don’t forget me! I’m a stunning gray and white while Lulu, Stevie, and three of the spicy litter are stunning grays, blacks, and whites. Yes, cats to meet all wishes.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.