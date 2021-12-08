Originally published July 30, 2015

Q. My husband always buys the loudest, most gosh-awful, garish-looking pants imaginable. What can I do?

-Matilda Anne, Pine Cove

A. Get him a set of golf clubs.

Q. I’ve got a new boyfriend who is shiny bald except for a fringe all round. He parts his hair about a half-inch above his right ear, lets the hair above the part grow out about a foot, and then combs it to the left, sideways over the top of his head. When we go out for a walk, the wind often blows the whole thing back over the top and he looks ridiculous. What can I do?

-Hedda F., Temecula

A. Walk on his left side and wear a really big hat.