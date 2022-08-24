A new mayor

Dear Editor:

Wouldn’t it be great if the next Mayor Max could be a rescue/shelter dog? What a great statement that would make to our community and to all of the people the mayor will greet — not just in Idyllwild but also in other towns and venues.

I’m sure there is a nice young golden retriever-type out there who needs a good home and would love to become the next mayor of Idyllwild. And maybe the next mayor doesn’t have to be a golden retriever either.

Papers are not necessary. Tail-wagging is a must, however.

Kurt Leuschner

Mountain Center