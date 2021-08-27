CLUTTER & SHOE ADDICTION

Q. My wife is nagging me that my clothes closet is cluttered. I don’t see it that way. Who’s right?

-Herman, Alhambra

A. Many women seem overly sensitive to clutter. What is clutter to them is in reality underclutter. Your wife appears to be one of them. This means you have some room to work in. The solution is to keep a handy bag of spare clutter — select some stuff you can pick up really easily. Every now and then, spread that around your closet until she complains. Then when you pop it back into your spare-clutter bag, she’ll see the improvement and leave you alone for a while.

Q. How can I end my shoe addiction? – Lola, Idyllwild

A. Take a 12-step program barefoot.

(originally published November 26, 2015)